TNA will present its special on Saturday as it will take place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pre-show airs at 7 PM ET while the main card will air on FITE/TrillerTV in the U.S. Here is the card:

Pre-Show:

* Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Digital Media Championship No DQ Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

Main Card:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

* Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match For # 1 Contender For TNA Knockouts World Championship: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Dirty Dango vs. PCO

* TNA X Division Championship Triple Threat Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose