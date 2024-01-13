WWE presents the Backlash France premium live event on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, which will air on Peacock.

The top talents advertised for the show are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch.

Tickets went on sale for the show yesterday. It should be noted that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised for the show.

Reigns will make his next title defense against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.