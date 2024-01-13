Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his relationship with former TNA President Dixie Carter and former creative writer Vince Russo. Here are the highlights:

On staying in contact with Vince Russo and Dixie Carter:

“I was always in contact with Vince. I had a great relationship with Dixie and Vince Russo. I love those guys dearly, and I got along with them very well.”

On what Russo was telling him about Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff:

“Oh, no. You know, surprisingly, he didn’t say anything to me. But I’m sure that he had his guard up the whole time.”

On when he peaked:

“I’m at the peak of my career during this time [2010]. At this point in time…I didn’t hit my peak till I was 39 or 40 years old. I mean, that’s when I was wrestling my best. Right around this time. Yeah.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.