John Cena talks having one final run in WWE.

The legendary performer, who has since gone on to become a huge player in Hollywood, appeared on today’s edition of the Pat McAfee show following this weekend’s WrestleMania XL event. Cena got involved on night two, where he fought off members of the Bloodline and allowed Cody Rhodes to finish his story and win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

During the conversation the topic of Cena wrestling again and possibly capturing his 17th world championship came up. He says that one thing is certain, that his cameo at Mania 40 would NOT be the last time he wears the jorts.

I’ve speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the jorts but it wasn’t last night and I still got a little bit of rubber left on the tires.

He continues, explaining that he always planned to retire from wrestling around 50, revealing that he turns 47 in a week.

When I feel I can no longer perform at the capacity of the product, it is time to step away. That’s not tough, the toughest thing is that I love it so much. When that time is gone, that means that it’s done. I’m actively trying to craft that path right now. I’ve put a line in the sand for myself for 50 and honestly think it’s going to be before that. There’s your breaking news. I’ll be 47 in a few weeks.

Cena then tells McAfee, and the millions of fans in the WWE Universe, that once he finishes his filming comittments this winter, he may tell Hollywood to slow down so he can have his final run with WWE.

Filming Peacemaker season two) will take us just about through Christmas and I’m crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run.

You can check out his full appearance on the McAfee show below.