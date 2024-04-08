Cody Rhodes makes a big tease.

The American Nightmare is still ridingg cloud nine after winning the WWE Undisuputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns one night ago at WrestleMania XL, a moment that was two years in the making. Today, Cody appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to celebrate his truimph, and hype up WWE’s ‘New Era.’ During the chat, he hinted at bringing back the famous Winged Angel WWE Championship belt that became famous in the Attitude Era.

I think we should probably just come right out with it. This (the current WWE title belt) is what I got in the ring so there’s a level of specialness to this, equity that’s been put into it, that I have a warm feeling about so I feel differently about it today. However, that said, I had changed a title previously in the past. I am not in charge of anything, I am no longer an EVP, I have no stroke other than the fact that I’m the champion but I just think it would be special perhaps to see a particular championship, one that I grew up on.

However, Cody wants it to be known that he is not an executive, nor does he hold any power over what kind of belt he carries other than being the champion. He tells the WWE Universe that he will try his best to bring the old design back.

Again, I’m not in charge of anything. Triple H is in charge of things but you guys are damn right, the winged eagle. If it doesn’t happen, just don’t get mad at me, okay? I’ll do what I did the last time, I’m going to try my best so thank you, guys.

You can check out Cody’s full appearance on the Pat McAfee show below.