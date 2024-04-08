Mick Foley gives an update.

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously stated that he was aiming to have one final match before hanging up his boots for good. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

The former world champion released a video today on his personal Youtube channel revealing that he has called the last match off due to his health. Foley states that he was experiencing some dizziness and actually sufffered a concussion that he wasn’t event aware of and because of that, he’s called the match off.

As some of you know, I had to miss a couple weekends of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness. After consulting a couple of doctors and also using my own experience with concussions — the symptoms, they seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn’t done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts, but I thought it would go away.So it just seems like the wisest move, and one that’s strongly supported by my family, is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I’m not even aware of, then some of the things that I was thinking of doing and hoping of doing in a big match would not be smart. So with my family’s urging, and after careful thought, I’ve decided there will be no final match. Thanks a lot for tuning in, and I hope you have a nice day.

As mentioned above the concussion caused Foley to miss some of his scheduled appearances this past weekend. You can check out his full comments below.