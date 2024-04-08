A big announcement from Adam Pearce.

The WWE Raw General Manager revealed on social media that this evening’s episode will be commercial free for the first hour. Pearce also promises big things following this weekend’s WrestleMania XL event.

As of this writing no matches or segments have been announced for the show. New WWE Undisputed Universral Champion Cody Rhodes did tweet his schedule and revealed that he would be on the show so expect to see the American Nightmare.