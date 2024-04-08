The viewership numbers are in for the April 5th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to TV Line, the program drew 2,600,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic. This is way up from the previous Friday’s episode, which drew 2,201,000 viewers and had a 0.60 in the key demo. This is even more impressive since the blue-brand was up against the NCAA Final Four. The demo number in particular was the highest since December of 2022.

The April 5th SmackDown was the final episode of programming before WrestleMania XL weekend, an event that saw several new champions crowned, including Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned. .