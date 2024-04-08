The viewership numbers are in for the April 5th edition of AEW Rampage on the TNT network.

According to Jed Goodman, the program drew 267,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the previous Friday’s show, which drew 349,000 viewers and scored a 0.11 in the key demo. It was up against the highly anticipated Iowa vs. Uconn NCAA Final Four basketball game.

Rampage featured Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels, Serena Deeb and Roderick Strong in action, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.