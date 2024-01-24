John Cena is nearing his end as a professional wrestler.

The former 16-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The One Show on BBC, where he once again hinted that his retirement is coming up soon. Cena does state that while he probably won’t be able to choose his final opponent, what he would like to choose is the final venue he gets to perform at. He names the 02 Arena in London, England as that place.

So I’ve gone by the construct in my life of never trying to pick my opponents because that’s way above my pay grade, but I’ve been an active advocate for London to be a host of WrestleMania. A lot of people think when I go out in the middle of the ring and I say that, it’s just for the local moment, like, ‘We’re the show, we want to make the show happy.’ Fans in the UK, WWE fans are the best, and fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel. I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent, but if I could choose a venue, it’d be the O2 in London. So I hope we can make that happen.

In a separate interview on Entertainment Tonight, Cena admitted that his time in wrestling is close to ending and that a retirement could be happening sooner rather than later. You can read about that here.