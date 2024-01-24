WWE held this past Monday’s edition of Raw from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the final episode of Raw before this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

Fightful Select has since released a report revealing the producers for that program. Check it out below.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the New Day vs. Imperium match.

-Adam Pearce produced the Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla match.

-TJ Wilson produced the Nia Jax & Becky Lynch promo.

-Jamie Noble produced The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio match.

-Jason Jordan produced the Chad Gable vs. Ivar match.

-TJ Wilson & Molly Holly produced the Candice leRae/Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark match.

-Abyss & Michael Hayes produced the Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre match.

-Bobby Roode produced the Brutus Creed vs. Myles Borne match that will air on Main Event.

-Once again…no producer listed for the CM Punk segment, which featured Cody Rhodes.