Jey Uso may be at odds with Roman Reigns on-screen, but the former Bloodline member is still incredibly proud of The Tribal Chief.

Jey spoke about his Roman, who is his real-life cousin, during an interview with TNT Sports. He states that Roman has worked incredibly hard from the get-go, and has earned the periods of time that he is off.

I look at my cousin now, Roman (Reigns), and I’m just happy on how far he’s come. From the day he’s walked into FCW developmental, to which I was there, to present. Inspiring. He’s the blueprint of what hard work does and you can just never knock that and he has great work ethic. All the time that he has off, he deserves all that uce. He earned it.

Jey famously challenged Roman for the Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam this past August. He would come up short due to interference from his brother, Jimmy Uso.

