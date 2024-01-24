“Main Event” Jey Uso likes the idea of possibly being in the main event of WrestleMania.

The former member of The Usos tag-team spoke with TNT Sports for an in-depth interview recently, during which he spoke about the idea of potentially headlining WrestleMania against his brother Jimmy Uso, with their father, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi getting involved.

“I feel like me and my brother’s angle would be different [from ‘The Bloodline Civil War’ angle going into WWE Money in the Bank 2023 because of] the emotion part. The promo part,” Jey said. “Me and my brother, just us. Imagine the fire, imagine the emotion.”

He continued, “If you saw it with Roman and you saw it with Sami [Zayn], this would be just amplified 10 times more, electric. I’m excited, ‘Uce. I’m ready just to deliver it to the people and I do want to main event — and I mean main event WrestleMania with my twin brother, man. In front of 100,000 people. Maybe I go on night one and Roman is night two. Like, we still run it. Bloodline is still running this.”

“I feel like the time is now,” he said. “We’re just going to cross paths. it feels right. It feels good. I’m excited because it’s in our reach,” said Jey. “Right now, man. We can do this in Philadelphia in a couple of months. I’m just excited about what the possibilities are, man. Even as a fan, I’m excited.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.