If Booker T gets the call, he will be ready.

Ready for the Royal Rumble.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator spoke on the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about how he will be ready if WWE makes the call for him to appear as a surprise entrant in the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

“[Starts stretching] I’m stretching right now man,” he said when asked if he would be ready for such an opportunity. “I’ve been checking my email, I’ve been checking my gmail to see if the invitation has come through. But like I said, I’m in the best shape of my life, y’all. I’ve been training, I’ve been hitting the gym harder than I’ve ever hit it before.”

He continued, “I’m serious, man. I’m serious on this. So if they need an extra man, if they need me to make that walk just one time going down in St. Petersburg, Florida, oh yeah, man. I will be ready, willing and able to get the job done, guys. So look here, I’m on call. I got my text messages. I’m not even taking any more messages. If anybody else text me, I’m not even gonna look. If it didn’t have a 203 area code, I’m not gonna even answer. So look here, I’m available. I’m gonna be in town for the Kickoff Show. One thing about the wrestler, he always make sure he brings his extra bag with him. So look here, the white tights, the white boots, they gonna be in the bag. So look here man, WWE, the boy is ready. Don’t sleep on St. Petersburg, Florida, and your boy Booker T stepping out to the ring just one more time. I got my phone, and I’m checking my emails, and I’m checking them twice because your boy want another shot. I’m just saying.”

