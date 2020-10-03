WWE has released the Top 5 NXT Takeover moments in the career of former triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano. The list includes him winning the North American championship, the NXT championship, his major victory over Tommaso Ciampa, and more. Gargano later writes, “I think my body of work speaks for itself but some people seem to forget..Win, lose or draw.. always #JohnnyTakeOver.”

WWE Network news issued the following:

As noted, a Best of PROGRESS Wrestling compilation is coming to WWE Network later today. Now, we can exclusively reveal what will be featured on the playlist of sorts. This set covers top stars of NXT who appeared and competed in PROGRESS in the past. In total, seven matches will be featured ranging from 2013 to 2019, with NXT stars Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong serving as presenters. Once again, this video will be added to the WWE Network later today, October 3rd.

Below is the listing for this Best Of PROGRESS Vol. 1 compilation:

Chapter 10: Glory Follows Virtues As If It Were Its Shadow (November 24, 2013)

Adam Cole vs Mark Haskins

Chapter 13: Unbelievable Jeff (May 18, 2014)

Prince Devitt (Finn Bálor) vs Zack Sabre Jr.

Chapter 19: Super Strong Style 16 Night 1 (May 24, 2015)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Damo O’Connor (Killian Dain)

Chapter 21: You Know We Don’t Like To Use The Sit Down Gun (September 6, 2015)

Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs Sumerian Death Squad (Michael Dante and Tommy End [Aleister Black])

Chapter 32: 5000 To 1 (June 26, 2016)

Johnny Gargano vs Mark Haskins

Chapter 45: Galvanize (March 19, 2017)

Nixon Newell (Tegan Knox) vs Jinny

Chapter 88: Super Strong Style 16 – 2019 – Night 2 (May 05, 2019)

Kyle O’Reilly vs Paul Robinson

Presented by Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong.