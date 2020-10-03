WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how she feels about her time in AEW, and which stars in the company currently impress her. Highlights can be found below.

On being apart of AEW:

I never thought I was going to back into a wrestling promotion and to be part of the AEW family has been so much fun, stress-free, and I’m just loving that I’m able to be creative with my character and to work with Nyla Rose has been a lot of fun. She’s so creative and funny and has a great attitude and everything just kind of growing together,” said Vickie. “We’re molding, collaborating and so, I’m really excited what these next few months are going to bring to contain with Nyla and I. So, I’m ready to start causing trouble again.

On her early performances in WWE:

I sucked when I first started by myself. I mean, to be thrown into promos and they brought me in because they saw I can do the backstage vignettes with Eddie and I could memorize lines and the camera never scared me, so to speak. But to come in, in a different capacity as my own, without Eddie being next to me because that was my big helper. Eddie was in the same shot with me and to be on my own, it was a lot of learning and a lot of humbling myself because I didn’t want to insult the business because I loved it. But at the same time, I wanted to learn so much and I remember one of the first promos I did – and I know I ate s–t so bad and Dusty Rhodes is backstage in Gorilla – I came back and he put his arm around me and said, ‘Sweetheart, you suck’. He goes, ‘We have a lot of work to do’ and I opened my heart and I listened and he was so great to mentor me and tell me just how it was and I didn’t want to be fed, ‘Oh, you’re fine’. I wanted to know what was wrong, so I can correct it and by the grace of God, I’m here, 16 years later and I’m very humbled and grateful.

Which AEW stars impress her:

Oh my gosh, I have some favorites. The Lucha Bros – I watch them perform – the stuff they do is just phenomenal and the acrobatics and that brings my love back to the wrestling, because it’s a little bit of home that’s come with me to AEW. And to watch them, it just shows a lot of respect for what they have in the business and Santana and Ortiz, we talk about Eddie all the time. So, when people talk about Eddie, it really makes me feel like I’m a part of AEW’s family and they welcomed me. Those are the few talents and you have the girls. There’s Ivelisse and Diamante, we’re working with Thunder Rosa from NWA and to see those girls, I’m so proud of everyone because for this month, we’re able to say, ‘Yeah, here we are’ and the Hispanics are making history and we’ll continue to do that.

