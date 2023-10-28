Jon Moxley opens up about his departure from WWE four years ago.

The top industry star joined AEW shortly after leaving WWE, which he believes was crazy and convenient timing. The former world champion tells The Messenger that he was planning to wrestle in Japan, Mexico, and anywhere where he knew he could have fun after feeling trapped in the WWE system.

The timing of it was crazy. I was gone one way or another. I was going to give it all up. I didn’t give a f— if I was never on TV again. I’d go wrestle in a f—ing mask in Mexico in a parking lot if it means having fun again. I hate speaking in the third person because it feels so f—ing pretentious, but speaking from a character standpoint, it just makes it easier.

The Death Rider later states that if AEW didn’t exist his career wouldn’t look that much different because he would still show up everywhere else and do his thing.

But it was like as Jon Moxley was getting his release date from jail and walking into the world again, it just happened to be when AEW was starting. If there was no AEW, I think I’d be doing the exact same thing, just in a bunch of other places. You’d probably see me in f—in’ Japan or Revolver, places like that. It probably wouldn’t be that much different.”

