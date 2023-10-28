AEW has announced that an injury update will be given on Bryan Danielson on this evening’s edition of Collision in Connecticut. This comes after The American Dragon hurt his jaw (kayfabe) at the end of Wednesday’s Dynamite.

8pm ET / 7pm CT | TNT After being on the receiving end of an Orange Punch + Rainmaker combination Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll have an injury update on @bryandanielson Don’t miss Saturday Night Collision at 8pm / 7pm CT | @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Ngb9OgaeyH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/28 COLLISION:

-Kenny Omega vs. MJF for the AEW world title

-Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon Fright Night Fight for the AEW women’s title

-Jay White vs. AR Fox

-The House of Black in action

-Update on Bryan Danielson