Jon Moxley continues to be the alpha of AEW.

The Death Rider picked up a victory over RUSH on last night’s Dynamite, which moved him to 3-0 in the Continental Classic tournament. He will be facing Swerve Strickland on next week’s Winter Is Coming special, with Swerve also boasting a 3-0 record.

Moxley cut a promo backstage after AEW went off the air, where he commented on his win over RUSH and declared that he was never worried for a second about the match’s outcome.

I had people acting all week like I was supposed to be scared of RUSH, supposed to be scared of this guy. He’s a lot of bark, dudes have been barking at me my entire life and it never turns out that they have much bite. Was it a hard match? Yeah, hell yeah.

The former three-time world champion then discusses his highly anticipated showdown with Swerve, stating that getting to the top and remaining at the top are two very different things. He adds that it’s going to be a long night for Swerve.

Will next week against Swerve be a hard match? Yeah, hell yeah. But as they say, it’s a shame for the helmsman to be surprised when the wind is unfavorable. This is the Continental Classic baby, it’s supposed to be hard. Swerve Strickland’s got a lot of buzz… he’s cheap. Being at the top of this sport and staying there is another thing entirely and it’s very, very costly. For a guy like you in your position, it’s right about now when you realize that it’s a price you’re not willing to pay. Are you going to be the guy who takes me out? Whatever will be, will be. Next week, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and the ghosts and demons that always chase me to the ring. This is gonna be something you’ve never attempted to do before, and it’s gonna be a long night, so I suggest you pack a lunch.

For the latest standings in the Continental Classic click here, or you can check out Moxley’s promo below.

EXCLUSIVE: @JonMoxley delivers a message to his next #AEWContinentalClassic GOLD LEAGUE opponent @swerveconfident, after his blistering battle against RUSH on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o09mSfzqFr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2023

