Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Montreal, Canada featured three gold league matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.

-Jon Moxley defeated RUSH

-Swerve Strickland defeated Mark Briscoe

-Jay White defeated Jay Lethal

With their losses Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe are officially eliminated from winning the tournament. They will continue to compete in the tournament until its conclusion.

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-3 points

Andrade El Idolo-3 points

Eddie Kingston-0 points

Brody King-6 points

Claudio Castagnoli-3 points

Daniel Garcia-0 points

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-9 points

Swerve Strickland-9 points

RUSH-3 points

Mark Briscoe-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay Lethal-0 points

Jay White-3 points