Jon Moxley has revealed that he was afraid for his life before enrolling in a program for alcohol abuse in 2021.

In November 2021, Moxley left the ring to undergo medical attention. He returned to AEW TV in January after finishing rehab before joining Bryan Danielson in a plan that would eventually lead to the creation of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking with Matt Koesters for the Cincinnati Enquirer, Moxley noted that he was scared that he’d die in the ring unless he got help.

“Over a year ago, I was afraid of dying of a seizure in the ring. I had that on my mind every day. It was all (messed) up, and going through an absolute personal hell for a long time that nobody else even knew about. “When you’re scared for your actual life, to make the decision to go to rehab and (stuff) was basically – I had to basically assume I’m giving everything away. I was like, OK, I’m either going to live a long, happy life and raise my kid and be a person, or I can wrestle. But I can’t have both. “When I got out (of treatment), it turned out that nobody was mad at me at all. Everybody was very happy. I was welcomed back by AEW and by the fans, and it was just like, go and get back to it. And when you’ve already lost everything, all you fear for is your life, literally and figuratively. “If I had taken another step in the wrong direction, I could have been on the verge of losing my family if I had gone that way. If I had kept going in another direction, I could have died on live television. I could have literally lost everything. “So to make that choice, I had to completely give away everything. I’ll never wrestle in this arena again, I’ll never get to wrestle in front of these fans again, I’ll never get to be on TV again, I’ll never win a championship again, I’ll never make any money again, I’ll go back and get my old job at the arena – I don’t know. I had to give it all away.

Moxley, who is the current AEW World Champion and will defend his gold against MJF at the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view, continued on by discussing his decision to get help.