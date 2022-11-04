Wade Barrett has not competed in the WWE since 2016. However, he has been around the wrestling world by calling the action for NXT and SmackDown. NXT standout Arianna Grace has begun employing a variant of the Wasteland on WWE TV, which was his finisher while wrestling.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the ‘Out of Character’ podcast, Barrett praised Grace for her interpretation of the finisher:

“Arianna Grace, who is in NXT, she’s unfortunately just gone in for surgery and has picked up an injury, hopefully, she’ll be back soon. She started doing her version of the Wasteland and, first of all, she came to me and said, ‘Would you mind if I use this move? I like the way you do it.’ I said, ‘Of course.’ How cool is that, that she came up to me and asked me? “Here’s what I don’t like, she actually does it better than I did. She figured out a way of doing it where she goes down with it, it looks even better than how I did it. “So, maybe if I could go back in time, I’d try to do Arianna Grace’s version rather than my own version. As much as I hate to admit it, the youngster has improved on my way of doing it.”

Transcription via Fightful.