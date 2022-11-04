There continues to be talk of WWE possibly bringing back Mia Yim, and now she’s expected to be back soon.

Yim finished up with Impact Wrestling last month, and last wrestled for WWE in November 2021 after a main roster run as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION. There’s been talk of WWE having interest in Yim, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s talk of bringing her back into the mix, and that she will likely be back soon.

WWE officials were reportedly aware of Yim’s Impact contract expiring, and they had interest in anticipation of her finishing up with Impact.

There’s no word yet on when Yim will be back in WWE, but she is expected to be brought back soon.

