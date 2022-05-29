GCW announced on Sunday who Jon Moxley will face at GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand.

Moxley will be defending the GCW World title against Tony Deppen, who is a former GCW Extreme Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion.

GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 18th. Here is the card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW World Championship Match)

* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

* Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson

* SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid

* Charles Mason vs Nate Webb

* Homicide vs. Grim Reefer