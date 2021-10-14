During his interview with TalkSport, Josh Alexander named Bryan Danielson as his dream opponent. Here’s what he had to say:

Bryan Danielson, his matches with Nigel McGuinnes and [Takeshi] Morishima, they moulded me as a professional wrestler. They changed my perspective on wrestling. Bryan Danielson would be the number one dream match for me now if it’s a possibility. I’d love to show a guy from IMPACT Wrestling could do toe-to-tie with them, represent myself and the company at the same time, it would be amazing.

Credit: TalkSport.