The WWE Championship has become a symbol of success for all sports.

Another recent example of this was on display on Sunday evening, as the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Champion Kansas City Chiefs celebrated with a custom WWE Championship.

Following their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs walked away as this year’s Super Bowl Champions, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes carried around a custom WWE Championship title belt in the locker room while celebrating with his teammates.