Which actor do you think would make a good Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart?

Natalya has somebody in mind.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the WWE Superstar was asked again about the possibility of a major motion picture being done on the legendary Hart Family, similar to “The Iron Claw” movie that was recently released based on the Von Erich Family.

While touching on the topic, the women’s wrestling legend was asked who she felt was her dream casting to play her dad, the legendary Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart of The Hart Foundation team with Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

“If I were going to do a movie and could choose who I would personally want to play my dad, it would be Paul Walter Hauser,” she said. “Paul is a huge wrestling fan. He just won the Emmy Award and called out [wrestler] Matt Cardona in his acceptance speech.”

Nattie continued, “I love Paul’s passion for the industry. I see old footage of my dad and think, ‘If there was a movie on the Hart family, call Paul Walter Hauser.’ I can’t un-see him as my dad. He has to be my dad. I love Paul. I think it’s so commendable that someone from his world has so much respect for us.”

Paul Walter Hauser has appeared for AEW in the past, appearing on AEW Rampage for an in-ring segment, as well as backstage segments on AEW Dynamite.

Check out the complete interview with Natalya at TVInsider.com.