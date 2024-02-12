In addition to climbing Mount Everest, Darby Allin has some big goals for his future.

The popular AEW star, who is currently one-half of the World Tag-Team Champions along with Sting, recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview, during which he mentioned some of his goals.

Allin mentioned wanting to be the face of AEW and capture the World Championship in the singles division, as well as his desire to have a meaningful in-ring showdown with Bryan Danielson before he retires.

“So to be the face of a company, I believe you have to be World Champion,” Allin started. “That is the next logical step when I get back from Everest because Everest is almost like a vision quest in a way. I’m going to go dig deep down inside the mountains and find out what it’s really like inside of here.”

He continued, “Outside of that, wrestling-wise, before this man’s career is done, Danielson. That’s the next thing that — and it had nothing to do with us being from the northwest his work ethic. He’s another man, his career was supposed to be over. He came back and he’s better than ever. So, it’s like, those are my two things that I want to hit in AEW.”

Check out the complete Darby Allin interview with Denise Salcedo via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.