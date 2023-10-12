WWE was building a program between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley going into WrestleMania 39 before health issues ultimately took Wyatt off television.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Karrion Kross claimed that WWE was actually planning to have him wrestle Wyatt at WrestleMania. Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack last month.

“We were supposed to work last WrestleMania and nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and people in the office. We were slated to do something. We would talk for hours about how we want to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people. Where we thought we both needed to be. We had ideas with Alexa [Alexa Bliss], Bo [Bo Dallas], Scarlett. Everything happened the way it did. He left a mark on anybody and everybody he ever met. It’s just very strange the way everything played out. Beautiful and tragic. He was always an inspiration to me and showed everybody warmth,” he said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)