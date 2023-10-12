Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event, where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.

Foley didn’t work Raw the following night out of protest, but returned to work shortly after. He was asked what he learned after the situation.