Mayu Iwatani will defend her IWGP Women’s Title at NJPW Lonestar Shootout on November 10, as announced by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The opponent for the match has not been revealed yet. Additionally, no other matches have been announced for the event. NJPW issued the following:
“Lonestar Shootout on November 10 has gained a huge matchup, as Mayu Iwatani is set to defend the IWGP Women’s Championship at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The last time IWGP Women’s gold was defended in the US was at Battle in the Valley, when Mercedes Mone defeated KAIRI to lift the title.
Who will Mayu take on, and can she retain the gold in Texas?’