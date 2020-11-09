WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross says he’s feeling “absurdly stronger” as he works his way towards his ring return on the WWE NXT brand.

Kross has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend. He relinquished the title on August 26, and has been off TV since that night. Kross took to Instagram today and posted a clip from the gym, and told fans that he has not squandered his time away.

“I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away,” Kross said. “I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it.”

There’s still no word yet on when Kross will be back in the ring, but he and Scarlett have teased that we may see them back in the storylines sooner than later.

You can see Kross’ new Instagram post below:

I have deliberately neglected to answer any questions about my health from fans since August 22nd for a variety of reasons.

I see them everyday though.

And the check in’s have been sincerely appreciated. However,

Today I will answer your question. I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid.

And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it. #EXCELSIOR [hourglass emoji] [skull emoji] [hourglass emoji] #TickTock

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.