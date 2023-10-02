Katsuyori Shibata hopes to fully commit to AEW/ROH under Tony Khan.

The Japanese superstar spoke on this topic during last night’s WrestleDream media scrum, where he was asked whether he still had any ties to NJPW. The current reigning ROH Pure Champion simply stated that he would be ready to make a full commitment to AEW/ROH if Tony Khan would have him. Khan, who sat beside Shibata, called him one of his favorites and added that he wants him to stay with them forever.

SHIBATA: If Tony wished, I am ready to make a commitment. KHAN: I want you to stay forever, you’re my favorite.

Shibata challenged Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship at WrestleDream, but was unable to defeat the Mad King. You can see highlights from the matchup by clicking here.