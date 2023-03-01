This week marks three years since the 2020 AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 29 of that year, which was held live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Revolution saw Adam Page and current AEW World Trios Champion & IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles over The Young Bucks, who are Omega’s current trios partners in The Elite. The match went for around 30 minutes.

The Young Bucks took to Twitter to mark the milestone, noting that this was what their vision of pro wrestling can be. They also commented on “the early years” of AEW.

“Our vision of what wrestling can be. Will always look back fondly at the early years. Happy 3 year anniversary,” The Bucks wrote with the tweet seen below.

Omega responded, “Only 3 years ago? Yeesh.”

Omega and The Bucks are scheduled to defend their AEW World Trios Title against The House of Black this coming Saturday at AEW Revolution, while Page will face Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match.

You can see the full tweets below:

