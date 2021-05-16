Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice took place at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

This match saw Edwards, Robinson, and Finlay go over although Omega was booked strong.

It’s been reported that Omega will work the Slammiversary pay-per-view event in July for Impact. He will make his next title defense as AEW Champion against PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing later this month.