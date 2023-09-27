Kenny Omega comments on a common misconception in the pro-wresting wars.

The AEW superstar and former world champion took to social media to subtly comment on Jade Cargill signing with WWE. Omega thinks that it is embarrassing that fans cannot be happy for Cargill for making a decision in her life, adding that wrestlers are usually very happy for a talent when they jump from one company to the next. The Cleaner’s full post reads:

This may be news to a lot of fans out there,but when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey.Genuinely. It’s embarrassing and shameful that some fans aren’t capable of the same.

Since its inception AEW has brought in a ton of ex-WWE talent, while WWE has signed two of AEW’s biggest former stars, Cody Rhodes and now Jade Cargill. This is even a small sample size of wrestlers switching companies considering the talents that have jumped to IMPACT, NJPW, or elsewhere over the years in the competitive pro wrestling market. Check out Omega’s post below.