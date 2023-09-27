Ricky Starks misses CM Punk.

The Absolute One took to social media earlier today to call himself the face of AEW and the face of its Saturday program, Collision. When someone asked the former FTW Champion whether he “misses Phil” (Punk) he quickly responded by saying the controversial Second City Saint always treated him with respect.

Yeah of course. Great rival in the ring and treated me with respect.

Punk and Starks worked multiple matchups together during Punk’s brief return to AEW. Starks defeated him to win the Owen Hart Memorial tournament, but Punk got the win back during a bout for the “Real World Championship.” The two men were set to meet again at AEW All Out but that was the weekend that Punk was fired.

Check out Starks’ posts below.

Face of AEW and the face of Collision #Absolute pic.twitter.com/JUhJVfcGrx — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) September 27, 2023