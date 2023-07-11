AEW will hold All In at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 27 and then All Out a week later at the United Center in Chicago.
During his recent interview with Uproxx, Kenny Omega discussed how AEW should handle All In and All Out being a week apart:
“Not to say that it should be a split roster and you see completely different people on both shows, but I do think that there needs to be matches that are features and very special for one evening, and I think you need matches that are featured and are very special at the other one.
If you’re just using the same 20, 30 guys over and over and over again, you’re going to have a lot of these special athletes just sitting on the sidelines waiting for their chance to perform. But I think for sure you’re going to see some people on one show that aren’t on another. And I look at that in a positive way because I do want the AEW fans or just fans of wrestling to be able to see more faces.”