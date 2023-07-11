Jey Uso challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at the August 5th SummerSlam PLE on last week’s episode of SmackDown after the Trial of the Tribal Chief segment.

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Bully Ray thinks that a ‘Dusty Finish’ could be used for the bout. The segment, credited to Dusty Rhodes, sees a babyface wrestler seemingly win a big match only to have the result reversed and the heel win instead.

“If there was ever a time for a ‘Dusty finish’ in the WWE, it would be at SummerSlam. Imagine a ‘Dusty finish’ at SummerSlam in which we are meant … to know that Jey Uso just won the match. … Oh my God. And WWE is not big on the Dusty finish at all, but holy cow — if this wasn’t just the right place for it.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc