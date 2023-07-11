Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he views the WWE Chairman as a father figure.

“Not to keep it respectful, it’s just because he was, you know, he was like a father figure to me. Especially as we’ve gotten older, you know? I always make sure that I wish him a happy birthday.

Yes. I think he knows that I generally — you know when somebody generally likes you — and I know he knows I genuinely like him as a human being.”