Kevin Nash continues to weigh in on the current pro-wrestling product.

Big Sexy’s latest analysis was for the October 30th edition of Raw and the promo that featured Drew McIntyre, which showed the Scottish Warrior’s return to WWE in 2017 and his journey towards becoming world champion in the COVID-era. On the latest edition of Kliq This, Nash explained why the promo reminded him of something ESPN would put out.

I tell you the thing that I really thought was a good piece that they did on Monday Night Raw, was the McIntyre piece. They showed that he was the chosen one and that he kinda failed, he went off for like four years and kind of found himself and came back. Worked himself back into the position to win the Royal Rumble, now he’s going to go against Lesnar. COVID hits and he wins the championship in an empty arena and he defends this belt in an empty arena and before the people came back, he lost the belt. I just thought that was done very ESPN [like], it had a really good feel to it.

Unfortunately for McIntyre, he would lose a chance to become world champion again at this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live evnet.

On a separate episode of Kliq This Nash talked about NXT smoking AEW in the ratings for the month of October. You can read about that here.