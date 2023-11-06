WWE star Titus O’Neil recently spoke with Fightful about a wide array of topics surrounding his career with the company.

The Global Ambassador tells the publication that he can do anything the company asks of him, and would even return to the commentary table if they asked, something he admits he rather enjoyed doing.

I definitely enjoyed it a lot. As I said at WrestleMania this year, it is something that I do desire to do, but I also understand that it is something I would need a lot of work at doing because there are a lot of things that go on at commentary and being able to be really successful at it. I don’t want to do anything that I’m not going to be successful and contribute to the product. I know that at the appropriate time, at any time, I can do commentary, I can do whatever is needed of me to do. I think they know that too. We talk about it, throw certain things around, but at the end of the day it’s all about timing and what fits at the right time. Trust me, when it’s the right time, whatever opportunity I’m graced with it, I’m going to kill it and have a lot of fun with it, as I have done in the past.

Elsewhere in the interview, O’Neil looked back on a promo he cut on WWE television shortly after Vince McMahon had retired due to a number of sexual assault allegations. You can read about that here.