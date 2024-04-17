An update has surfaced regarding the Kimber Lee legal situation.

The pre-trial hearing scheduled for this morning with former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling star Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee) before the Highlands County Court in Florida was continued until May 22, 2024.

Frankele was arrested back on May 11, 2023 in Sebring, Florida on charges of DUI, Resisting an Office with Violence and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

She entered a plea of not guilty to all charges on July 7 after being officially charged that same day.

Frankele previously waived her right for a speedy trial.

We will keep you posted.