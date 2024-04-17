Vince McMahon is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

NBC News ran a new profile piece on the former longtime WWE Chairman where they stated that McMahon is cooperating with authorities, according to one source close to him.

“McMahon believes officials won’t bring any charges against him and that Grant’s civil case will be settled out of court, said a person close to the former wrestling executive,” the NBC News report stated.

The article also states that McMahon has not had any contact with TKO or WWE executives since his resignation back on January 26, but has been in touch with John Cena and The Rock since then.

Grant’s attorneys told NBC News there have been absolutely no settlement talks with McMahon.

As noted earlier today, McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis have until May 14, 2024 to respond to Grant’s lawsuit.