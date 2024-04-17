A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Ahead of the AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program tonight at 8/7c from Indianapolis, IN., the company has announced the addition of a big singles showdown.
After a tense confrontation, Orange Cassidy challenges Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor to rumble TONIGHT,” read the announcement shared by AEW this afternoon.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup heading into tonight’s show.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17/2024)
* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart
* Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC & Daniel Garcia
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May
* Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor
* Samoa Joe to speak
* Swerve Strickland to speak
* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone
* Jon Moxley returns at IWGP Heavyweight Champion
* Chris Jericho meeting with Taz & Hook
