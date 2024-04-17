A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of the AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program tonight at 8/7c from Indianapolis, IN., the company has announced the addition of a big singles showdown.

After a tense confrontation, Orange Cassidy challenges Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor to rumble TONIGHT,” read the announcement shared by AEW this afternoon.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup heading into tonight’s show.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17/2024)

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

* Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC & Daniel Garcia

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

* Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor

* Samoa Joe to speak

* Swerve Strickland to speak

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley returns at IWGP Heavyweight Champion

* Chris Jericho meeting with Taz & Hook