During a recent interview with ABC 6, Kofi Kingston spoke out against the recent alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Here’s what he had to say:

First of all, to me he was a guy who has all the tools, right? Roman, he’s in movies, he’s The Big Dog and the top dog in the yard. Why do you need this parasite, Paul Heyman? You know? Why do you need him to further yourself? To me, you was already there, I don’t know. So I don’t know, I’m going to talk to him when I get there and try to figure out what’s going on. Because out of all the people in the world, why Paul Heyman, man?? I don’t understand it. To me, he didn’t need to go that route. But I think that it’s interesting, because you see people over time develop a new sense of personality and a new persona. And it just draws you in and makes you want to see where they’re going. I didn’t expect this from Roman. I never thought Roman would do this in a million years, but here we are.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: ABC 6.