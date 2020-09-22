During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the struggles of holding Smackdown on Friday nights. Here’s what he had to say:

I think if you had your choice, I’m not sure that Friday night would be your first or your second choice of nights of the week to put a live television show on. So yeah, it’s challenging. It’s definitely challenging when you get into the summer and nicer weather. People are staying out more and going out more, so it’s challenging to say the least. However, you’ve gotta do what the networks want you to do and you need to make moves that align with your network, and sometimes they are looking at you to be able to fill that void and hopefully bring an audience that wouldn’t necessarily normally be watching television on a Friday night to that night of the week to watch TV.

