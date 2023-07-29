On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF potentially jumping to WWE in 2024 when his contract expires. Konnan thinks MJF would be a better fit than Grayson Waller.

“First about, the guy [fan] was saying people getting tired of him talking about WWE, That’s Tony’s fault, you should tell him not to say it anymore. If he signed a contract then he is gonna stay there. He’s probably thinking, ‘oh this is getting heat’. But I think I feel the same way, quit bringing it up all the time. I know that it got heat at the beginning but now it’s kinda worn out. And here’s another thing, I like Grayson Waller, if I had to choose between Grayson Waller and MJF, I’d get MJF.”

