Fans are still waiting to see what Jade Cargill does next after she dropped the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at the AEW Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas, Nevada, in May.

She had hinted on Twitter after the show that she liked being out of the wrestling bubble. It was reported at the time that there were no plans for her to return to AEW TV anytime soon. Cargill recently tweeted this message:

There is no top there is no finish line, l'm on some get my mind right for my right money type ish….

I won't hide behind my dopeness to avoid getting physically healthy — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 22, 2023

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about her status, and he noted that he hadn’t heard anything since May.

Meltzer added that Cargill is probably the only person who knows what she will do next.