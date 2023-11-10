Konosuke Takeshita hypes his upcoming showdown against Chris Jericho.

The Callis Family member will do battle against the Demo God at DDT Pro’s Ultimate Party event on November 12th, a highly-anticipated singles showdown that both men wanted to happen under the DDT-Pro banner. Takeshita recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the match, which he promises will reminds fans of their love of the sport.

The answer is simple. We’re going to make people’s hearts burn with excitement when they watch us and remind them why they love wrestling. And Konosuke Takeshita is definitely “The Alpha”. When you watch these matches, you will see why I can testify to that.

Jericho and Takeshita will collide again on the November 15th edition of AEW Dynamite. However, it will be a tag team matchup that features the rest of the Callis Family, as well as Paul Wight, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.